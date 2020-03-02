William Francis Mulvey, “Butch”, 71, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, February 28, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Tanya, son Brian and his wife Erin, grandson Alex, and granddaughter Sofie, two nieces, and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Francis Mulvey, Sr. and Betty L. Mulvey, two brothers Steve and Michael Mulvey and brother in law William Valentine.
Butch was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was born in Cumberland, MD on August 18, 1948 and attended Fort Hill High School. Butch and Sharon were married for 48 years. He was a six year veteran of the U.S. Navy, a toolmaker at Abex for 30 years, and the Vice President of the UAW Local #149 for 12 years.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Cumberland, MD at Scarpelli Funeral Home from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
A celebration of life for friends and family who cannot attend the Cumberland services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.