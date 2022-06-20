William G. “Billy” Snapp
William G. “Billy” Snapp, 75, of Frederick County, VA, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Billy was born June 23, 1946, the son of the late William and Eula Whitacre Snapp. In his teen years, Billy volunteered with the Charlie Rouss Fire Department. He was a veteran of the US Navy, where he served from July of 1963 to June of 1967. He then was in the reserves until 1969. He married the love of his life, Gerry Lou Vaught, on August 16, 1964 in Winchester, VA.
He was a past director of the Northside Lanes Youth Bowling League. Billy was involved with Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue from 1987 to 2018, and was instrumental in many of their fundraising events. He was a former director of the Winchester BMX club, and a former director of the Apple Blossom Firefighter’s Parade. He was a member of the Eagles Area 824.
Along with his loving wife Gerry of 57 years, Billy is survived by his sons, Robert K. Snapp and wife Sandra, William “Scott” Snapp and wife Candy, and Rodney D. Snapp and wife Melissa, all of Frederick County; his grandchildren, Codie Snapp and wife Kayla, Summer Burner and husband Adam, Brooklyn Loy and husband Cody, Tyler Snapp, Maddison Snapp; his great-grandchildren, Weston, Finley and Charleigh; and his sister, Sharron Mcilwee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty Snapp; and his brother-in-law, Charles Mcilwee.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Jones at 11:00 am with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Codie Snapp, Tyler Snapp, Clay Perry, Scott Williamson, Dave Plunkett, and Terry Mowery. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob White, Mike Perry, Tuffy Reid, Karl Littman, and Tom Zirkle.
In lieu of followers, memorial contributions can be made in Billy’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice; 333 W Cork Street Winchester, VA, 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
