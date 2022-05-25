William H. Ireland
William H. Ireland, 96, of Stephens City, Va., passed away on May 21, 2022. He was born Oct 8, 1925, in London, Ohio, to William V. Ireland and Mabel S. Ireland. At a very young age he dropped out of school and started working on the railroad. He later joined the Army where he was stationed at Ft. Myer, Va. His duty station was the Pentagon where he met his future wife. He married Esther Harrison on July 5, 1947. After his second enlistment was completed, they moved to Columbus, Ohio, where their first two children were born. They returned to Chantilly, Va., working at various jobs until he started with the postal service. He completed 20 years of service with the US Post Office in the position as Postmaster, Herndon, Va., while living in the rural community of Floris. With the encroaching development of the suburbs they moved to Stephens City, Va., where they remained for 33 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Ireland; a teenage son, Charlie; sisters Ella Marlin, Alice McNeal, Mary Lowman, Doris Poor, Gladys Ireland, Blanche Harlan, Bea Ireland, and brother Raymond Ireland. He is survived by his daughter Christine Weaver of Gonzales, Texas, and son George Ireland (Sue) of Manassas, Va.; three grandchildren Matthew Ireland (Kimberley), Michael Ireland (Jennifer) of Stephens City and Shana Hoffer of Minneapolis, Mn; two stepgrandchildren Todd Weaver of Dallas, Texas, and Ann Todd of Woodward, Ok.; and 7 great-grandchildren Shannon, Jordan, Alix, Rachel, Brodilyn and Mitchell, all of Stephens City, and Vienna Hoffer of Minneapolis, Mn; special family friend Sherry Chapman and nieces and nephews.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held at Adams Green Funeral Home, Herndon, Va., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10 am with burial at Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew and Michael Ireland, Brian and Fred Carroll, Dusty Simmons and Ronnie Harrison.
In lieu of flowers his preference was to have memorials made to FOGAS, 505 St Francis, Gonzales Tx 78629 or to Fairview UMC, 968 Double Church Rd, Stephens City, Va 22655.
