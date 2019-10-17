William H. Staton, Sr. "Bill"

William H. “Bill” Staton, Sr., 81, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Staton was born in 1938 in Charlottesville, Virginia, son of the late Walter and Virginia Staton. He was Quality Control Manager at O’Sullivan Corporation until his retirement. Mr. Staton was a member of the Eagle’s Club Aerie #824. He was an avid Redskins fan, loved to fish, was quite the Civil War buff, and was a very caring and hard-working man. Mr. Staton attended Heritage Baptist Church.
His wife, Carol Madelyn Staton, whom he married on May 14, 1977 in Frederick County, Virginia preceded him in death in 2013.
Surviving is a daughter, Kimberly Ann Hockensmith of Winchester, Virginia and a son, William Harrison Staton, Jr. (Veronica) of Acworth, Georgia; stepdaughter, Peggy Louk (Eddie) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Trisha Lynn Hockensmith of Winchester, Virginia, Brandon Ross Staton and Cole Harrison Staton of Acworth, Georgia; step-grandchild, Michael Louk of Winchester, Virginia; five step-great grandchildren; and brother, Richard F. Staton (Ellen Carol) of Virginia.
Along with his parents and wife, Mr. Staton was preceded in death by son-in-law, Jeff Hockensmith; stepson, Thomas Mahoney; step-grandchild, Tonya Louk; sister, Annie L. Kemp; and brother Shelton S. Staton.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016.
www.ompsfuneralhome.com
