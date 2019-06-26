William Harold Demarest "Bill"

William Harold “Bill” Demarest, 64, of Middletown, VA passed from this life into eternal life on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center from complications due to COPD.
Bill was born in 1954 in Rhinebeck, NY, the son of the late Arnold and Ruth Demarest. He graduated from Rhinebeck Central (NY) School, held a BS degree in Advertising from Syracuse University, received CSM and CMP Designations, and held a California Real Estate License. He belonged to the University of Shopping Centers, ICSC Management II and ICSC Marketing Institute.
Bill had been employed by the Hahn Company as the General Manager of various shopping malls in the Los Angeles Region in the 1980s and 90s.
Bill enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and movies. He was known for his annual self-designed and handmade Christmas cards that he sent to his friends and family each year.
Bill was a faithful Christian man. He was brought up in the Dutch Reformed Church in Rhinebeck, NY. While living in California he moved his membership to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church of Redondo Beach, CA where he was active in children’s ministries, coordinating children’s musical programs and teaching Sunday school. In 1996 he relocated to Middletown, VA and attended First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, VA until his passing.
Surviving is one sister, Deborah Jones and brother-in-law, Robert Jones of Stephens City, VA; Nephew, Brandon Jones (Kathleen), Great Niece, Penelope H. Jones and Great Nephew, Wilson H. Jones, all of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by an aunt, Tressa Spoor, Winchester, and seven first cousins. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a nephew, Dallas M. Jones.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at First Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Dan McCoig officiating. Interment will be private at a later date in New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Rhinebeck Reformed Church, 6368 Mill Street, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.