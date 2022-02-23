William Harold Gibson
William Harold Gibson, 72, of Winchester, went to be with his son in Heaven Monday, February 21, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born March 31, 1949, in Clarksburg, WV, the son of Ward and Maime Gibson.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet Moreland Gibson.
His son, Christopher William "Gibby" Gibson, preceded him in death on January 12, 2011.
Billy was loved by family and friends. He was known to all kids as "Uncle Billy."
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
