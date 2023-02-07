William Hayes ("Bill") Old, Jr.
William Hayes ("Bill") Old Jr. sailed on to his final destination on January 31, 2023.
Bill was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on November 14, 1938, the son of Louisa C. and William H. Old, Sr. He is preceded in death by his brother, John Peyton Old. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan C. Old of White Post, his two sons, Hunter of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Christopher of Truckee, California, five grandchildren, Sarah, Ryan, Cooper, Addison and Griffin, and a nephew, Tyler Old, of Manhattan Beach, California.
Bill was a lifelong singer, beginning as a boy soprano for the local Episcopal cathedral in Cranford, New Jersey. As a young man, he sang with the Washington Cathedral Choir, and locally he participated in Winchester Musica Viva and the Winchester Arts Chorale, where he served as the president of the Board after retiring from active performing.
Bill's other passion was sailing. After living aboard a 38-foot sailboat for a year when the boys were young, Bill and Susie later kept a boat in the Caribbean and spent weeks of every year sailing among the islands and entertaining friends and family alike.
Bill graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1959, where he was the captain of the swim team. After graduating, he served in the Army and was deployed to Korea. Bill began his professional life as a teacher and headmaster, before deciding in midlife to make a career change. That decision led him to financial planning, where he worked with the company that eventually became Ameriprise Financial Services for 20 years. Bill also was a Rotarian throughout his professional life, and was an active participant with chapters in Stephen City and Winchester. He was a member of the board at Healthy Families. He also served on the vestry of Christ Church of Winchester.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or Healthy Families.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.