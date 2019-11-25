William Henry “Bill” Herrell
William Henry “Bill” Herrell, 75, of Stephens City, VA, died Friday, November 22, 2019 in Winchester, VA.
Mr. Herrell was born April 25, 1944 in Winchester; the son of Julian Carbaugh and Dorothy Herrell Carbaugh. He was career military serving in the National Guard. William was a Sergeant 1st Class in the US Army National Guard 3rd/116th Infantry Unit, Winchester, VA, where he received many letters of commendation. He was also an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
William married Shirley Ann Kelchner Anderson, on September 17, 1988 in Stephens City, VA.
Along with his wife, Shirley, he is survived by his two sons, Kevin Anderson, wife Tina, of Winchester, and Darwin Anderson, of Star Tannery; five grandchildren, Samantha Anderson, Eric Anderson, Justin Anderson, Jada Lyburn and Braylon Anderson; and three great grandchildren, Avery Lyburn, Rylee Lyburn and Barrett Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Keith A. Anderson, and a daughter, Beth Herrell.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stephens City. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor George L. Sims officiating. Entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
