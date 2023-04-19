William Herbert “Billy” Eyles
William “Billy” Eyles, 60, of Berryville, VA, passed peacefully amongst his friends and family in Stephenson, VA, on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Billy was born January 8, 1963, in Washington, DC, son of Walter and Marynell Eyles of Middlebrook, VA. Billy was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1981. He attended Shenandoah University where he studied Business while also continuing his basketball career. His professional career consisted of owning a successful landscaping business and a cherished farm market, with his most current position being with James River Equipment. His hobbies included horseback riding, golfing, basketball, and attending DC sporting events. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Along with his parents, Billy is survived by his daughters, Amelia R. Eyles of Winchester, VA, Isabella K. Eyles of Dayton, VA, Allegra L. Eyles of Winchester, VA; his sister, Sally (Michael) and three nieces, Margo, Maya, and Nora Goldfarb of Franklin, TN.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Alexandra R. Eyles.
A funeral service will be held April 20, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA, at 6:30 pm with Rev. Kirk Nave officiating. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Bright Futures, 178 Indian Hollow Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
