William Joseph "Bill" Brynda, 83, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Brynda was born in 1936, in New York, New York, the son of the late Mary and William J. Brynda. He was a graduate of Brooklyn Polytechnic High School in Brooklyn, New York. He was also a graduate of the US Merchant Marine Academy receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering and later receiving a Master's Degree in Nuclear Engineering. He was a veteran having served in the United State Navy during peacetime, achieving the rank of Lt. Commander.
Mr. Brynda was a member of the Nuclear Energy Society, an adjunct Professor who taught advanced Nuclear Engineering as well as adjunct professor at various universities. He was an avid NHL Rangers fan.
He married Margaret Barlow on September 20, 1958, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Port Washington, New York.
Surviving along with his wife are his daughters, Margaret M. Brynda of San Bernardino, California, Theresa M. Geiser of Inwood, West Virginia; son, William J. Brynda (Diane) of Esperance, New York, sister, Lily M. Fisher of Pearland, Texas and brothers, Edward C. Brynda (Donna) of Friendswood, Texas and Michael J. Brynda (Patty) of Athens, New York.
Bill was preceded in death by a son in law, Bob Geiser, and a brother in law, Lew Fisher.
A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Dr. Bill Boldin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601.
