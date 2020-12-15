William J. Cooper, Jr.
William J. Cooper, Jr. age 86, of Winchester, Virginia died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center due to COVID-19.
Mr. Cooper was born in 1934 in Winchester, the son of the late William J. Cooper, Sr. and Rosie (McFarland) Cooper. He served in the United States Marine Corp., then worked as a mechanic for Fairfax County Department of Vehicle Services until he retired.
William married Delores Bee Landacre twice. Delores preceded him in death on January 29, 2017.
William is survived by his daughter, Lisa Diane Haines and her husband Larry Haines of Winchester; his son, Tracey William Cooper and his wife Diane L. Cooper of Charles Town, WV; two grandchildren, Matthew Haines of Winchester and Shawn Cooper of Mesa, Arizona, and two great-grandchildren, Corbin and Kennedy Cooper.
Along with his parents and wife, William is preceded in death by his sisters, Ernestine Cooper, Bernice Carter, Betty Stowers, and Iretta Carnes, and his brother, Murle Lee Cooper. William J. Cooper, Jr. was the last surviving child of William J. Cooper, Sr. and Rosie Cooper.
Viewing will be held on Friday, December 18th from 11:00 am — 12:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Following the Viewing, a graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 pm at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hayfield, Virginia with a Pastor from Winchester Church of God officiating.
