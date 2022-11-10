William Joseph "Joe" Smoot
William Joseph "Joe" Smoot passed away on November 1, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center with two of his daughters, Tabatha and Alice, by his side.
Joe was born on June 20, 1955, to the late Mr. and Mrs. William Frank Smoot.
Joe attended James Wood High School and retired from Clem's Garage as a State Vehicle Inspector.
On August 4, 1984, he married the love of his life, Page Smoot, who preceded him in death on April 13, 2021. He is now happily reunited with her.
Joe befriended everyone everywhere he went. There wasn't a place he could go without someone knowing him. He was the type of person who wanted for nothing, didn't care what anyone thought of him and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He loved classic cars, westerns, going to Ocean City, telling stories from his childhood, telling jokes, having cookouts - making his "famous" BBQ ribs. He loved any moment surrounded by family and friends.
He is survived by four daughters who all cherished their father/daughter relationships, Tabatha Mickelinc (Jeremy) of Strasburg, VA, Alice Smoot (Mike), Emily Meyers (Chris), both of Winchester, and Whitney Smoot of Stephenson, VA; three siblings, Lila Wheeling of Stephens City, George Smoot of Stephens City and Wayne Smoot of Harker Island, NC. He is also survived by nine grandchildren who greatly miss their "Grandaddy" and "Da-Da," a lot of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews he loved dearly, and lastly many friends he considered family.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. in Phelps Winchester Chapel on 311 Hope Drive.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
