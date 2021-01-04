William Junior Anderson
William Junior Anderson, 79, of Bluemont, VA died peacefully of natural causes on December 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 10, 1941 to the late Francis and Christina Athey Anderson in his parent’s house on a farm in Lost Corner, VA during a snowstorm.
William was known as Bud to his friends and Andy to his army buddies and coworkers. From an early age, Bud worked on a dairy farm. He worked before and after school on the farm. His days would start before dawn milking cows and not end until well after the sun had set.
Bud left high school and joined the Army at the age of 17 in 1958. He served 9 years in the army including in Vietnam and was awarded two Good Conduct Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharpshooter Badge (Rifle), National Defense Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal (Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster). He retired from the Postal Service.
On August 26th, 1961 Bud married his high school sweetheart Judy Jones. In 1971, they moved to the family farm near Bluemont, VA. It was there that they raised their three children. The farm was primarily beef cattle, however, they also raised pigs and chickens. They had an expansive garden; every fall was spent harvesting and then canning vegetables to store for use in the winter months.
Bud was well respected and widely loved in his community. He was always willing to help others and freely shared his extensive knowledge of farming and machinery. Bud was an expert at fixing anything that broke and usually did it with recycled pieces and parts. Bud was a happy and generous man. He taught his children the value of hard work, the satisfaction that comes from a job well done and to put others before self. His grandchildren and great granddaughter brought him great joy.
Bud and Judy are devoted members of the Bluemont United Methodist Church. Bud loved his Church family and leaned on them in ways small and large throughout his life. Bud is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Judy of Bluemont, his daughter Valerie Reid (Dale) of White Post, daughter-in-law Pam Anderson of Winchester, and son Eric Anderson (Linda) of Peachtree Corners, GA. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Ryan Reid (Elizabeth), Derek Reid (Allyson), Courtney Reid (Mitch Willis), Kamryn Anderson, and Sydney Anderson and one great granddaughter Delaney Willis.
His brothers, James and Gene, as well as his son, Todd, preceded him in death. Due to Covid restrictions, the services will be private and are being handled by Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville. The family intends to host a celebration of life at a later date. Pall Bearers are Ryan Reid, Derek Reid, Mitch Willis, Eric Anderson, Lance Kelley, Mike McLaughlin. Honorary Pall Bearers: Bill Casey, Nathan Stover, David Bell, Charlie Sherupski, Dale Reid, Ray Latka and Butch Aronhalt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bluemont United Methodist Church, PO Box 255, Bluemont, VA 20135 or Capital Caring Hospice, 3180 Fairfax Dr, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.
