William L. “Bill” Kenney
William L. “Bill” Kenney, 98, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Winchester Health & Rehab.
Bill was born in 1924 in Virginia, the son of the late Gladys Campbell. He served our country during WWII and the Korean War in the United States Army. Bill retired as a carpenter for Howard Shockey and Sons. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. Bill enjoyed gardening in his younger days and helped in the building of the original Winchester Hospital. He loved people and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his sister, Irene Jenkins and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother, sisters, Ruby Rosenberger, Grace Atkins; brothers, Manley Cletus Campbell and Russell Myer Campbell.
A graveside service will be held for Bill on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bill to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601, or Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.