William L. "Billy" Dunlap
William L. “Billy” Dunlap, 77, of Winchester, VA, died on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Billy was born on July 30, 1944, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Dorsey Montgomery Dunlap and Maggie Maxine Smeltzer Dunlap. He owned and operated Budget Auto and Furniture Upholstery for over 25 years. Billy was a member of the Valley Cruisers, he enjoyed car shows in Carlise, PA, coffee with his buddies at the Gore Store and was a big Chevy enthusiast.
Billy married his wife Judy Shumaker Dunlap on July 20, 1968. Judy died on July 29, 2013. Billy then married Jane Nuttall Dunlap on Aug 16, 2017.
Surviving with his wife are two sons: William “Allen” Dunlap of Bloomery, WV; Joseph L. “Joey” Dunlap (Julie Haines) of Strasburg, VA; his daughter: Rebecca S. Dunlap Saunders (Angus) of Allentown, PA; his sister: Betty Holiday of Gore, VA; three grandchildren: Ashley Dunlap, Natalie Dunlap and Conrad Saunders; two stepsons: Joseph D. McPeak of Front Royal, VA; David W. See of Winchester, VA and a step-grandson: Austin Wolaver.
He is preceded in death by a brother: Raymond Dunlap and a sister Margaret Simmons.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV from 6 - 7:30 PM followed by a celebration of Billy’s life at 7:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Dennis Elsea.
Please consider making memorial contributions to the Dunlap family by going to Billy’s tribute wall and clicking the donate now tab or sending payment to the Dunlap Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
To view Billy's tribute wall, please visist www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.