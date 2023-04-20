William L. Carter It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William “Bill” Carter on April 14, 2023. He was 83 years old.
Bill was born in Frederick County, Virginia, on March 30, 1940, and was raised by his maternal grandmother, Edith Carter. Bill had many accomplishments in his lifetime. He owned and operated Winchester Amusement Company for over 40 years and continued to volunteer for the Apple Blossom Festival after his retirement. Bill was a general contractor his entire life. Unsurprising to many, he was working on rebuilding their house in Fort Myers Beach until a few days before he passed. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jo; two children, Sandy (Mike) and Randy (Sherri); three grandchildren, Aric (Kirstin), Brandon (Meredith), and Paige, and a niece, Lisa (Junior) Renner. Bill had a large circle of friends and family, and he cherished each relationship dearly. He often said he was the luckiest guy in the world.
A celebration of life reception will be held at Omps Funeral Home on Amherst Street on April 29, from 3pm to 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, ATT: Megan Angstadt, 5211 W. Broad Street, Suite 100, Richmond, Virginia 23230.
