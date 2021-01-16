William L. McDonnell, Sr. “Bill”
William L. “Bill” McDonnell, Sr., 95, of Frederick County, VA passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. McDonnell was born in 1925 in Baltimore, MD, but was raised in Gettysburg, PA, son of the late Allen and Anna Belle McDonnell. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and Army, serving in the Navy during the WWII conflict and the Army during the Korean conflict. Mr. McDonnell retired from the armed services after 20 years of loyal service, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He worked as an Electronics Technician at Mt. Weather, retiring after 20 years of service with the Federal Government.
Mr. McDonnell was a member of the NRA for 50+ years and was a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting, hiking, and fishing (especially trout fishing at Smoke Hole in WV). His passion for the mountains was overwhelming. He enjoyed traveling around the United States with his wife, Joann, and his favorite location was the Rocky Mountains (especially the Grand Tetons). Mr. McDonnell always looked forward to and couldn’t wait for the monthly breakfast get-togethers with his fellow retired government colleagues. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church for 56 years.
Mr. McDonnell married Joann Mary Bruno on April 27, 1948 in New Orleans, LA.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Annabelle McDonnell (significant other, Roger Polk) of Rio, WV and a son, Bill McDonnell (Gail) of Richmond, VA; daughter-in-law, Linda McDonnell of Charlottesville, VA; sister, Blodwyn Speaks of Marshall, VA; grandchildren, Lisa Normand, Geri Bowen, Kim Dysart, Ryan McDonnell, Shannon Miller, Stephanie McDonnell, and Madison McDonnell; and nine great grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Mr. McDonnell was preceded in death by sons, Jimmy Rizzuto and Patrick McDonnell; grandchild, Jimmy Rizzuto, Jr.; brothers, Allen and Dick McDonnell.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 PM on Saturday, January 23rd, at Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the COVID-Solidarity Response Fund at www.COVID19ResponseFund.org to help battle the COVID Pandemic.
