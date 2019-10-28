William Larry Ramey, Sr. "Larry"

William Larry Ramey, Sr., 84, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Larry was born in 1935 in Strasburg, Virginia, son of the late William and Addie Gale Ramey. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Larry was owner/operator of B & B Truck Sales. In the past Larry owned Tri County Brick Supply and Ramey Construction Company. He was a member of the Stephens City Moose Lodge and Fairview United Methodist Church. Larry enjoyed taking care of the farm on which he lived and looked forward to going to auctions. He loved everything that revolved around trucks and never a day passed without his “Little Debbie” snacks.
Larry married Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Neff on September 17, 1960 at Fairview United Methodist Church.
Surviving with his wife of 59 years is a daughter, Beth Ann Ramey; sons, William Larry Ramey, Jr. (Debi) and Bradley Matthew Ramey (Sarah); son-in-law, Jerry Lemuel See; grandchildren, Helen Ramey Reinhardt (Chris), Kayla Jo Ramey, and Benjamin Allen Ramey; sister, Peggy Fletcher; and brother, Maurice Ramey (Peggy).
Larry was preceded in death by a daughter, Belinda Gail See; son, Beverly Allen Ramey; the Ramey twins; sister, Mary Francis Ridings and her husband, Lee; and brother-in-law, Bill Fletcher.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stephens City, Virginia with Reverend John Locke officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 253, Stephens City, Virginia 22655.
