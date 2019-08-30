William Lavern Fletcher, Jr., 63, of Winchester, died Monday, August 26, 2019.
Mr. Fletcher was born October 14, 1955 in Winchester; the son of the late William Lavern Fletcher, Sr. and Juanita Weatherholtz Fletcher of Winchester, VA. He was co-owner of Winchester Dry Wall. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his sisters, Linda Fletcher Stransky (Bob) of Midlothian, VA and Jacqueline Fletcher Ferguson (Mac) of Virginia Beach, VA; a niece, Margaux Stransky Sprinkel (Matt) of Midlothian, VA; and nephews Cole McClaine Ferguson of Virginia Beach, VA and Vincent George Stransky, III of Colorado Springs, CO.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation of the Virginia State Arboretum. 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce, VA 22620.
