William Lee Lindamood III
William Lee Lindamood III, of Winchester, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born November 28, 1996, in Winchester, the son of William Lindamood Jr. and Rikki Atkins. William was raised by his grandparents, Brenda and Andy Bate of Winchester Va.
He graduated from John Handley High School in 2015.
He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #824. He enjoyed being a free spirit and living with no fear and will be remembered as the "life of the party."
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Alyssa Feltner, Daevon Smith, Emily Moreland, Christina Lindamood, Billy Lindamood and two stepsiblings, Trevor Larrick and Nick Shockey. William will always be remembered as Uncle Bucky to Braylen, Joey, Layla and Skilyn.
A service will be at 11:00 am Thursday in Open Door Baptist Church, 300 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook officiated by Pastor David Whitacre. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casket bearers will be Trevor Larrick, Dylan Soldo, Joshua Smith, Joey Moreland, Andrew Heishman, and Devin Stokes.
Friends will be received Wednesday 6-8:00 pm in the church.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.