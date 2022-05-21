William Leroy Tomblin Corporal William Leroy Tomblin USMC, age 82, of Fortson, Georgia, passed away quietly at his residence on May 17, 2022.
The son of the late Amos and Ethel Elizabeth Gray Tomblin, he was born December 20, 1939, in Clarke County, Virginia. He lived most of his life in Boyce and Paris, Virginia, Lawrenceville, Georgia, and most recently called Fortson, Georgia, his home for over 25 years. Leroy married Norma Lou Ashby on July 30, 1960, at Cherry Point Marine Corp Air Station, Cherry Point, North Carolina.
Leroy was a graduate of Clarke County High School in Berryville, Virginia, where he was an outstanding athlete. This afforded him an opportunity to sign with the Cleveland Indians Baseball Team. He attended Shepherd College before joining the Marine Corps in 1960.
He was a devoted and loving husband and was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lambert Carlton Tomblin and Amos Leon Tomblin. He is survived by one brother, Amory Melton Tomblin (Stephanie) of Boyce, Virginia; two children, Tracy Tomblin Propst (Jeff) of Columbus, Georgia, and Steven Ashby Tomblin (Sabine) of Yorba Linda, California; four grandchildren, Tabetha Propst Jones (Brian) of Bowdon, Georgia, William Jeffery Propst (Kristina) of Columbus, Georgia, and Hannah Elizabeth Tomblin and Andre Steven Tomblin of Yorba Linda, California; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Nicholas Propst and Charlotte Ashby Jones of Bowdon, Georgia, and Isabella Sophia Propst of Columbus, Georgia, and special friend Barbara Foltz Brannon of Berryville, Virginia.
Inurnment will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Gardens in Winchester, Virginia, at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.coxfh.com
Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton, GA is assisting the family with arrangements.
