William M. “Bill” Mucci
William M. “Bill” Mucci, 95, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
Bill was born January 12, 1925 son of the late Michael and Wilma Mucci. He was a World War II Veteran. Before retiring, he worked as a plumber for USC Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Mucci.
He is survived by his children; Damian Mucci, Wayne Mucci, Jaime Mucci, Gary Mucci, and Lisa Atwood and his partner for the last sixteen years, Colleen Shoemaker.
A memorial service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. All future services will be held in California.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
