William M. “Bill” Vanscoy, I, [83] of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully early in the morning on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021, surrounded by his family at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center. He was born on June 20, 1938, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Marion P. Vanscoy and Elizabeth “Ollie” Nesselrodt. Bill was also preceded in death by his beloved step-mother, Keightley “Kitty” (McKay) Vanscoy, whom he considered his true mother.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Susan Clayton Vanscoy, whom he married on January 8, 1965, in Winchester, Virginia.
Bill is also survived by his daughter, Kimberley Oliveto and a son, William M. Vanscoy, II (Paula), both of Winchester; four grandchildren, Cody Glass (Ashlie) of Martinsburg, WV, Logan Glass of Winchester, Jillian Vanscoy, and Emmanuelle Vanscoy, both of Winchester; and two great-grandchildren, Abigail Glass and William Glass, both of Martinsburg, WV.
Bill is also survived by his brother, Bruce Vanscoy (Judy) of Summerville, South Carolina; niece Jamie Rahmany (Tarek) and their children Cole and Sophia of Indianapolis, IN; nephew Jeremy Vanscoy (Ashley) Vanscoy and their children Ellie and Harper of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; a niece, Anna Marie Rothgeb of Ruther Glen, Virginia; and a nephew, Terry T. Donald, of Springfield, Virginia.
A sister, Margaret Ann D. Stewart, and a nephew, John Donald, both of Fredericksburg, Virginia, preceded him in death.
Bill graduated from John Handley High School in 1958, and then served his country in the United States Army, while stationed in his beloved Germany, for two years. Afterwards, Bill worked as the Assistant Advertising Manager for the Winchester Evening Star; Assistant Production Manager for both Fleetwood Travel Trailers and Bendix Motorhomes. After retiring, he went to work for Rubbermaid Corporation.
Per the wishes of Bill, there will not be either a family visitation or funeral service. However, if you choose to do something to honor Bill’s life and memory, the family request a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the calls, thoughts, support and prayers from both family and friends during this difficult year and a half. And, last but not least, the family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion given to Bill during the time he was cared for by Hospice, especially to Dr. Julie A. Landrio and Dr. Richard Mulligan; the entire staff of the Inpatient Hospice Care Unit; and to Bill’s “home team” of Tina, Crystal, Matt, Maggie, Gina, and Miss Ruby. You all are truly angels who walk the Earth.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.