William Marvin Carlyle, 69, of Stephens City, VA, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
William was born March 14, 1952, in Winchester, VA the son of the late William and Janet Carlyle. He was a foreman at Federal Mogul. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member and Deacon at Greenway Spirit and Word Fellowship in Stephens City.
He is survived by his children, Michael W. Carlyle (Christine) of PA, Bobby A. Carlyle (Julie) of White Post, VA, Pamela S. Carlyle of Stephens City; his grandchildren, Catherine, Kailey, Jasmine, and Tea Carlyle, DJ, Ryan, and Hailey Chapman, and Kaitlyn Costigan; a great-grandson; Conner Costigan; his brothers, David Carlyle (Judy) of FL, Terry Carlyle (Susan) of Winchester; and sister, Phyllis Carlyle of Stephens City.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 12, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 1:00pm at Spirit and Word in Stephens City with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spirit and Word Fellowship.
