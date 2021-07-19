William Merle Walls Jr.
William Merle Walls Jr., 73, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his home.
William was born September 4, 1947 in Indiana, PA the son of the late William Sr. and Mae Walls. He attended college at Penn State and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a miner-mechanic in the coal industry. He was a hard working man who loved his family dearly. He was always putting a smile on someone’s face.
Along with his life partner; Judy Roland, William is survived by his children; Kerri Ferguson (Nicholas) of TX, Eric Eckenrode of Winchester, Christine Williams of NY, BJ Shaffer of PA, siblings; Gary Walls, Terry Walls, Bruce Walls, Jim Walls, Doug Walls, Howard Walls, Robert Walls, Cindy Macado, nieces, nephews, and numerous grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his children; Kristi Walls, Sean Walls, and Aaron Walls.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
