William Michael “Mike” Hutchinson
William Michael “Mike” Hutchinson, 64, passed away at his home in Hubbard, Ohio in December 2020.
Mike retired from a long career with Freddie Mac, where he worked in the IT field. He loved to bowl, and for years you could find him at the bowling alley most nights of the week. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Steelers and the Pirates.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Myles and Ann Hutchinson.
Mike is survived by his son Michael C. Hutchinson (wife Misty) and his daughter Maryah Harvey (husband Billie), his sisters Toni B. Rodgers, Page K. Hutchinson, and brothers Brian K. Hutchinson (wife Susan), Aldo Salgado Araya and Brother in law RJ Rodgers. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kyleigh, MacKenzie, Arianna, Landen, Michael Jr, Hayley, Chad and nephews CJ Rodgers (Erika), Sean Kois, Myles Kois, and Drew Hutchinson.
The family will not be holding a memorial service at this time.
