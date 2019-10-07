William Nelson “Billy” Rogers, 72, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Macedonia United Methodist Church in Stephens City, Virginia at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Mayton officiating. A procession to Reliance Cemetery will follow. A visitation will take place the evening before on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia from 7 to 9 p.m.
Billy was born on April 9, 1947 to the late William and Alice Bastain Rogers in Alexandria, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his sister Bernice Schurtz and her husband Pat.
Billy was a longtime member of Reliance United Methodist Church, where he was a charter member of the United Methodist Men and served as head usher for many years. He later attended Macedonia United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his nephews, Charlie Schurtz, Bernard Schurtz (Nettie) and Steven Schurtz; his great- nieces and nephews, Sara Lewis (Devon), Kevin Schurtz, Rachel Kindall (Cord), Andy Schurtz (Casey) and Ben Schurtz (Rosa); and his great-great- nieces and nephews, Noah Schurtz, Alex Schurtz, Grace Lewis and Nathaniel Kindall.
Pallbearers will be Andy Schurtz, Ben Schurtz, Cord Kindall, Devon Lewis, Aaron Kerns and Scott Garber.
Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Carper, Fred Rathel, Ralph Powell, Bob Peffer, Darwin McAfee and Tommy Trump.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Heart Haven at 3050 Saratoga Dr. Winchester, VA 22601, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
