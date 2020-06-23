William Paul “Billy” Kniceley, 62, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Billy was born in 1957, son of the late James and Frances Kniceley. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1975. Billy was a security guard in Loudoun County, Virginia.
Surviving is a brother, Peter Kniceley (Sheila) and a half brother, Robert See (Carolyn).
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Billy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312.
