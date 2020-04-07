William “Pete” Taylor, Sr., 87, of Winchester, VA died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock, VA.
He was born June 10, 1932 in Winchester.
Pete retired from Triangle Diner as a cook after many years of service.
He is survived by his wife Arbutus Grim Taylor, six children: William “Billy” McDonald of Stephens City, VA, Michelle Parker of Moorefield, WV, Isabella Taylor of Arkansas, Waneta Lindamood of Winchester, William Taylor, Jr. of Winchester, and Charles Taylor of Thomasville, NC, ten grand children, and several great grand children.
He is preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Refuge UMC Cemetery.
