William Pollock Sommerville 06/12/21
William Pollock Sommerville, 72, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Bill was born in England in 1948 to the late William and Maria Schaller Sommerville. He grew up also in Austria and his most treasured childhood home was in Kenya.
Bill graduated with honors from LFCC in 1979 where he belonged to the National Honor Society at Phi Beta Kappa and worked for IBM as a Computer Engineer. He was a brilliant chess player and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Winchester, VA. He was a songwriter and blues musician who enjoyed playing local venues almost as much as he enjoyed jam sessions at home with friends.
Bill married Brigid Leary on April 4, 1974 in Washington D.C. Surviving with his wife Brigid are his children, Jennifer O’Connell (Mike) of Winchester, VA, Erica Garrity (David) of Colorado and Sean Bonney (Sydney Simpson) of Fredericksburg, VA; brother, Joann Sommerville (Margaret) of Madison, WI. Bill was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to 9 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute page at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.