William R. "Bill" Davis, 85, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Winchester, passed away on January 19, 2021. Bill was born in Keyser, WV on January 22, 1935 to Rozelia (Ralston) Davis and Robert Lee Davis.
Bill was employed by Abex for 31 years. He served as a Reserved Police Officer for the Winchester Police Department for 4 years and was a lifetime member of the Winchester Conservation Club. He attended the Valley Assembly of God Church in Middletown, VA.
Surviving is his wife, Deloris Gentry Davis, his daughter Delois "Dee" Ketch and husband Don, two grandchildren Kristin Wolfe (Yong) and Justin Roach (Jenn) and
five great grandchildren, all of Virginia Beach. Also surviving are a nephew, Bobby Eagle and a niece, Betty Snyder.
Bill was preceded by his parents and his sisters Virginia Eagle and Hazel Pearl Barrick.
Pallbearers will be Justin Roach, Tyler Wolfe, Billy Gentry, Kenneth Lynn Gentry, Lynn McCauley and Larry Ludwig.
Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Disease National Hqs, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 27 at 1:00 pm at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, 620 Chapel Hill Road, Cross Junction, VA.
