William R. “Billy” Hudgins
William R. “Billy” Hudgins, age 63, a resident of Middletown, VA passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 from complications of a massive brain aneurysm.
A celebration of life is being planned for Billy this coming Spring. It was Billy’s wish to gift his body to a student surgeon research program. Two individuals were recipients of his kidneys as a result of this gifting.
Billy was born in Newport News, VA on September 1, 1957 a son of the late Robert Lee and Maurie Jo Hudgins, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Thad Hudgins.
Survivors include his wife Patricia Renner Hudgins; his sisters, Bobbie Jo Stanfield (Bobby), Sherry Murphy (Bill), Leanne Routten (Terry Bridges); his brothers Robert “Bubba” Hudgins, Scott Hudgins, his adopted brother Johnny Durkot; his stepchildren Lisa Rickman (Timmy), Dianne Arbogast (Scott), Jeffrey Palmer (Alicia), and Steven Palmer; seven step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Middletown Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645.
You may sign the guestbook an submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Billy Hudgins.
