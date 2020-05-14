William R. "Billy" Pugh

William Reibert “Billy” Pugh, 75, of Winchester, VA died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Billy was born on January 25, 1945 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Roland Eldridge Pugh, Sr. and Theresa K. Backendorf Pugh. He was a 1963 graduate of James Wood High School, played basketball in high school and college at Shenandoah University. He owned Richard’s Radiator Shop, Uniglobe Travel, Bayliss Market & Midas Auto Care all of Winchester, VA and a member of the Winchester Church of God where he enjoyed church mission trips. Billy loved to travel, the beach, scuba diving, racing and being with his family & friends especially his grandkids on road trips.
Surviving are two sons: C. Scott Martin (Jackie) of Granite Bay, CA; J. Eric Martin of Manassas, VA; two daughters: Sabrina A. Walasek (Martin) of Oakland, CA; Andrea Tucker (Scott) of Strasburg, VA; two brothers: Roland E. Pugh, Jr. of Mountain View, AK; Harry J. Pugh of Cross Junction, VA; a sister: Katherine E. Smeltzer of Front Royal, VA; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Gore, VA on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastors Darrell Waller and Kent Woodard. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Friends may call at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at any time between the hours of 1-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we ask that folks pay their respects and move through the home in a timely manner. We request all attending to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637.
To view Billy’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(1) entry
billy, we enjoyed visits overnite when in the area. you simply said, "You know where the key is." you were a pleasant host.
never knew where we would be on a trip when you called about one you were taking. we were in CA and you were leaving on a cruise then. you got to see a lot of this world before you left it.
we had great fun playing high school basketball. knowing you since you were in 9th grade and me in eigth. fond memories of races: springfield mile and looked over and there you were with Mary in motorhome, when you came to visit and we went to st pete grand prix, you, eddie and me drinking a case of Coors at eddie's house.
we enjoyed going to German restaurant and karoke and down on beach at Dave's for your favorite grouper sandwich, treasure island for dringking and dancing, going to rv shows, visiting at your condo up here.
sorry you did not make it here before you went back to VA for the last time. and sorry you didn't get to go on your Viking River cruise. we know you would have liked it as much as we did. we didn't get to party new years with you in Bahamas.
will miss you'
Marty "Harry" Dietz .
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.