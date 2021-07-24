William Raymond Barker, Sr.
William Raymond Barker, Sr., 67, of Bunker Hill, WV passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, WV.
Born September 13, 1953 in Lawrence, MA, he was the son of the late Raymond Barker, Jr. and Virginia Ruedeger Barker.
He was of the Presbyterian faith.
He is survived by his wife, Amelita Balonso Barker, at home; one son, William R. Barker, Jr. and wife, Lauren , two grandchildren, Nova and Liam, one brother, Curtis Barker, one sister, Lee Elizabeth Walton, nephew, Allan Wayne Walton, special friends and neighbors whom he considered as a son, Drew Benjamin and wife Juliana and their kids, Seleasiah, Daylon and Dually.
Services will be held at 8:00 pm on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with Pastor Robert Caplinger officiating.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
