William Reed Jones
William Reed Jones, age 71, of Gore, Virginia, formerly of Grafton, West Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Beverly (Pugh) Jones; beloved husband of 43 years to Ruthe (Zimmerman) Jones; father of Jessica Carver and Jamie Smith; grandfather of Justin Carver, Hunter Carver, Lillian Lucas, and McKinley Smith of Virginia; loving brother of Donald (Gail) Jones; uncle of Staci, Ben and Chase; great-uncle to Cate, Preston, Jack, Kaelan, Nevin and Ryan.
Bill was an Army Veteran during Vietnam with 101st Airborne, also was retired with Bricklayers Union #9 with over 25 years of service. Bill was an avid hunter, outdoorsman and Pittsburgh Sports Fan.
As per his wishes, there will be no viewing. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held later at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania with Full Military Honors.
Arrangements by SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15205.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.