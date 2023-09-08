William Richard Hawkins Memorial service is incomplete at this time for William Richard Hawkins, 84, of Cullman, Alabama, formerly of Little Washington, Virginia.
Mr. Hawkins passed away September 4, 2023, at his residence. He was born July 6, 1939, to Edgar Bryant & Annie Blanch Bennett Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angela Hawkins White; grandson, Ryan Michael Kinnick; brothers, Roger Hawkins, Robert Hawkins; sister, Dorothy Burke.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Hawkins; daughters, Amanda Hawkins (Alan) Kinnick, Lisa Hawkins (Kevin) Farnsworth; brother, Franklin (Catherine) Hawkins; sisters, June Alter, Mable Burke; grandchildren, Nathan Kinnick, Sarah (Blake) Melton, Bo (Ashley) White, Ally Farnsworth, Emma Farnsworth; great-great grandchildren, Lily Kinnick, Reese Kinnick, Crew Melton, Shepherd Melton, Mia White, Mason White; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
