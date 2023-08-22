OBIT_WIlliam_Richard_Misenheimer_130007-2

WIlliam Richard Misenheimer

WIlliam Richard Misenheimer William Richard Misenheimer, 89, of Winchester died Sunday, August 20, 2023 in the Willows at Meadow Branch. He is survived by his wife, Alma Mentzer Misenheimer. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.