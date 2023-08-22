William Richard Misenheimer William Richard Misenheimer, 89, of Winchester died Sunday, August 20, 2023 in The Willows at Meadow Branch.
He was born August 28, 1933 in Washington D.C. the son of Paul and Laura Simpson Misenheimer.
He was married to Alma Mentzer Misenheimer for 65 years.
He was an Army Veteran and retired from the US Government as a Foreign Services Officer.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Linda Misenheimer of Kansas City, KS, and Richard Steven Misenheimer and his wife, Matingle of Winchester; a grandson, William David Misenheimer and two sisters, Dorothy Thorn of Winchester and Judy Draheim of Calvert County, MD.
His son, William David Misenheimer preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
