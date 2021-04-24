William Russell Carroll, II “Rusty”
Rusty Carroll, 34, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Toledo, OH.
Rusty was born in 1986 in Winchester, VA to Tony Carroll and Midge Straka. He was a man of Christian faith who also had beliefs in Asatru, the worship of ancient Germanic spirits. Rusty was a graduate of Church of Christ at Mountain View Christian Academy, Class of 2005. Rusty attended Lord Fairfax Community College for general studies and business.
He recently worked as General Forman of a home remodeling company. Rusty also worked as a mechanic with SimBeck Trucking, a cook at Backseat Bar & Grill as well as a HVAC technician. Rusty was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and rider.
Surviving along with his parents is sister, Tabatha Clark of Winchester, VA and grandmother, Leota B. Carroll also of Winchester, VA.
Rusty is preceded in death by grandparents, Russell C. Carroll, Coleen Garrett and Calvert Racey.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 6pm with a 7:30pm Celebration of Life service at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
