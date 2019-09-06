William S. Jackson

William Scott Jackson, 50, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Jackson was born January 30, 1969 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Ella Louise Jackson and the late William Travis Holmes.
He was a manager for Bio Green Outdoor Services; was an avid Redskins fan; and when he wasn’t working you could find him on the basketball court or football field. He coached Winchester Rising Stars basketball teams, the youth basketball and football teams in Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, and the Loudoun County High School football team.
Married for over 30 years, Scott has felt so loved and blessed to have had his wife, Lisa Renee Walker Jackson, whom he married on August 12, 1995, by his side through all the good times and bad. Together they have raised their two children that he loves unconditionally and is proud of all their accomplishments in life thus far.
Surviving with his wife are son, Jordan Scott Jackson; daughter, Ciera Capri Robinson; 5 sisters, Anne Jackson Brown of Inwood, WV; Paula Jackson Baxter of Florida; Cecelia Newman of Winchester, VA; Marilyn Holmes of Charles Town, WV, and Sheila Denise Boyd of Winchester, VA; 3 brothers, Troy Jackson of Winchester, VA; and Robert Holmes and Humphrey Holmes both of Charles Town, WV; his dear goddaughter, Devanee Janai Frisby; a grandson, Kiyen Scott Thomas, to be born in November; a very special group of men, Kevin Sherman, Ron Adams, James Brooks, and Eric Rainey, whose friendship and brotherhood has been cherished for over 30 years; a dear friend, Wisa Robinson, who shared his love for the Washington Redskins; and a host of nieces, nephews and godchildren.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother, William Holmes, and sister, Gwendolyn Holmes.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Sherman, Ron Adams, James Brooks, Eric Rainey, Bruce Jackson, William Banks, Jr., Eugene Polston, and Craig Marshall. Honorary Pallbearers will be nephews, Shontel Jackson, Korey Jackson, Demoy Brown, Donte Harris, Keevon Martin and Damonte Frisby.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Winchester, with Dr. Gilbert M. Mack, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Orrick Cemetery, Winchester.
Memorial contributions may be made to Millbrook High School, c/o MPAA, 251 First Woods Dr., Winchester, VA 22603 or to the Judges Athletic Association, PO Box 2213, Winchester, VA 22604.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
