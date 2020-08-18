William Sawyer Eaton, Jr.
William Sawyer Eaton, Jr., 84 of Berryville, VA, formerly of Round Hill, VA passed away August 14, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Born September 16, 1935 in Washington, DC, the son of William Sawyer Eaton, Sr. and Frances Moye Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Neff Eaton, of 59 years, son Gregory (Debbie) Eaton of Hillsboro, VA, daughter Julie (Paul) Massanopoli of Berryville, VA, five grandsons, two granddaughters, one step-granddaughter, one great granddaughter, one great grandson, one step-great grandson.
Bill retired from the Washington Gas Light Company in Springfield, VA after 30 years of service. He enjoyed sports, especially football and was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins. Collecting Budweiser beer steins was another loved hobby of his. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Bill served 6 years in the Army National Guard. He was a member of the Moose Club, a Lifetime Member of the Jaycees and coached youth football. While living in Round Hill, he was active in the town government for many years. In Berryville, he was also an active member of the Republican Party and volunteered his time at the polls on election days.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 19 at Ketoctin Cemetery in Purcellville, VA.
Donations in his memory can be made to John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad in Berryville, VA or to a charity of your choice.
Please visit www.hallfh.com to express online condolences to the family.
