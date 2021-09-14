William Sherrill Madison
On September 4, 2021, William Sherrill Madison left this life to meet whatever adventures await him in the great beyond. With the kindest smile and an un-judgmental heart, Will was one of those rare folks who had the ability to listen deeply to others, and to truly allow those around him to feel seen and heard. Will was also a man of many talents; he was an exceptional carpenter and an artistic woodworker. He was a wonderful and enthusiastic chef who delighted in creating delicious meals with his family. He was also a talented musician and enjoyed playing guitar and singing for friends and family.
Will was also wonderful with children. He delighted in sharing in children’s imaginations and play and experiencing the new adventures of life with them, through their eyes. This nurturing and playful nature was a joy to watch. Will dearly loved his son, Elijah Kai Madison and his honorary daughter, Elspeth Margaret Caldwell Sommer. While we know that they will both keenly miss his presence as they continue their life paths, we also know that they were both blessed to have him in their lives for the time that Will was here with us.
Will, we will all miss you so much! Our hearts are heavy as we say our goodbyes, but we will hold your love, light and gentle presence in our hearts forever.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
