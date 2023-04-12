William Sidney “Poss” Baker
William Sidney “Poss” Baker, 95, a lifelong resident of Fishers Hill, VA, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Greenfield Senior Living in Strasburg, VA.
A graveside service for Mr. Baker will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Fishers Hill Cemetery with Pastor Roland England officiating.
Mr. Baker, affectionately known as “Poss,” was born in Fishers Hill, VA on August 7, 1926, the son of the late William Henry and Tillie Hamman Baker. He was a lifelong member of the Emanuel Church at Fishers Hill where he held numerous positions of leadership. Mr. Baker retired from Chemstone in Strasburg, VA, where he worked as a welder and maintenance technician. Poss had a love of nature, farming, and gardening. He took pride in caring for his yard, enjoyed humor, and was known in the community as the Mayor of Fishers Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children Betty Lou Bly Baker; his second wife Elizabeth Pence Baker and two sisters Catherine Bauserman and Elsie Rimkus.
Survivors include his children John “Scrub” Baker (Gale) of Charles Town, WV, and Sandy “Snookum” Carroll (Dennis) of The Villages, FL; his grandchildren Michael Grady (Patty), Lisa Viands (Gary), Bill Baker (Laura), Caroline Cook (Dave), Justin Haggerty (Erin); his great-grandchildren Travis Smith, Kimberly McKinney, Jesse Baker, Cody Baker, Logan Baker, Trevor Baker, and Winnie Cook; seven great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial may be made to Emanuel Church at Fishers Hill, P.O. Box 45, Fishers Hill, VA 22626.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. William “Poss” Baker.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.