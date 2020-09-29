William Spaid “Bill”
William “Bill” Spaid, 72, of Frederick County, VA passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Heritage Hall Assisted Living.
Bill was born in 1948 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Robert and Jeanne Spaid. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1966. As the first recognized wheelchair graduate of Virginia Tech, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict achieving the rank of SP4. For his military service, Bill was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and two Overseas Service Bars. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion, and was a devoted contributor to military organizations and charities.
He loved going to live music venues, especially when Robbie Limon was playing, sipping his iced tea and enjoying a good steak. Bill had a way with words in the form of poetry and even published two books. He was never bored and always stayed busy with gardening, taking care of his tropical fish aquariums, and enjoying Virginia Tech sports. One of his greatest loves was his late, beloved German shepherd, Tysus. Bill had a kind heart for animals and his fellow man. He would find a way to help anyone that he could and even welcomed others into his home to stay. Above all else, family was what really mattered and he always made it a point to be present at family functions. Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church in Winchester.
Surviving are brothers, Stephen Spaid (Donna) of Winchester, VA and Gary Lee Spaid (Pat) of Mountain View, AK; nieces and nephews, Tara Aycock (Gregory) and Stephanie Kinnison (David) both of Winchester, VA and Todd Spaid of Mountain View, AK; great-nieces and great-nephews, Scottie Aycock, Jr. of Leesburg, VA, Alyssa and Ryan Aycock of Winchester, VA, and Dane Kinnison; also of Winchester, VA.
A committal service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. C. Steve Melester officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to American Legion Post 21, 1730 Berryville Pike, Winchester, VA 22603 or VFW Post 2123, 1021 Reliance Road, Middletown, VA 22645.
