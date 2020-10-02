William T. Levi “Tommy” “Rags”
William Thomas Levi, 74, of White Post, Virginia, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Levi was born July 28, 1946 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the William Jefferson Levi and Ann Lee Enders Levi.
He retired from Fairfax County where he worked as a surveyor.
A veteran of the U. S. Navy he served in Vietnam. He was a 1966 graduate of Clarke County High School.
Surviving are his cousins, Charles J. Enders III and his wife, Joy, of Harpers Ferry, WV, Ford C. Enders and his wife, Christine, of Martinsburg, WV, and Sandra Marcus of Berryville, VA; and a niece, Shannon Waddell and her husband, Donald “Bud”, of Gerrardstown, WV.
His brother, Charles “Jeff” Jefferson Levi and cousin, John Bruce Enders all preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA with Rev. Jim Smith officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
