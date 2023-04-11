William T. Milleson
William Taylor "Bill" Milleson, 82, of Berryville, VA, died Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Bill was born February 17, 1941, in Berryville, VA, the son of the late John and Goldie Milleson.
Bill was a farmer by trade but was best known for his volunteerism. He dedicated 63 years of his life to the Clarke County Ruritan Club, most notably as the Fair Chairman of the Clarke County Fair. He served in this role for 28 years. Bill loved to interact with the community, and he took great joy in booking musical talent for all to enjoy each year.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Milleson; children Debbie Johnson (Hank) of McKinney, TX, Mike Milleson (Barbara) of Summit Point, WV, Rebecca Hildreth (Dean) of Portland, OR; stepson Steven Bush (Kristen) of Clearbrook, VA; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sisters Helen Barker of Berryville, VA, and Georgie Wright of Winchester, VA; many nieces and nephews.
His first wife, Jean Childs Milleson, preceded him in death, as well as his brother, John Milleson Jr.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. The burial service will be private.
Pallbearers include Ricky Deavers, Buck Tomblin, Darrell Thomas, Willis Childs, Floyd Childs, Ted Barker, Jimmy Swisher, and Jerry Beydler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarke County Ruritan Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1167, Berryville, VA, 22611.
