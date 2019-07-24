William Thomas Ellis, Sr. "Tom"

William Thomas “Tom” Ellis, Sr., 78, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home with his loving wife by his side.
Tom was born in 1940 in Rome, Georgia, son of the late Charles and Dorothy Ellis. He attended Warren County High School and graduated from Strasburg High School. Tom began his career with C&P Telephone Company in Washington, D.C. He was assigned to the White House where he maintained and supervised all secure communications. In 1969, Tom relocated to Winchester, Virginia. His career spanned 38 years, and he retired from Verizon in Winchester, as a cable technician. Tom was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, the National Rifle Association, and past member of the Front Royal Jaycees. He was inducted into the Warren County High School 1956 Football Hall of Fame in December, 2018.
Tom loved golfing and played all of the local courses, as well as courses in and around Vienna, Austria. He was known to jokingly say that if he ever took his game seriously, he would never pick up another club. Tom spent many years lovingly giving of himself to his special friends, which, in turn, gave him immense joy and fulfillment. He embraced cultures from around the world and made friends easily. Tom will be so missed by all, near and far, and will be forever remembered as a loyal and loving husband, father and friend.
Tom married Donna Russell on December 4, 1971 in Clarke County, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Kathy L. Ellis of Stephens City, Virginia and Julie A. Petersen (Ed) of Longview, Washington; sons, William Thomas Ellis, Jr. (Cristi) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia and Jack Lee Ellis of Fairfax, Virginia; grandchildren, Edward Petersen, Jr. and Alexa Petersen of Seattle, Washington; Rachel White of Graham, Washington; Kelsey L. Ellis of Stephens City, Virginia; William Thomas Ellis, III and Ryan Matthew Ellis of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; brothers, Donald Nelson Ellis (Patricia) of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Joseph Anthony Ellis of Front Royal, Virginia.
Along with his parents Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by a sister, Raynelle Embrey and brothers, David Lee and Charles Jerry Ellis.
A visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Funeral Celebrant Bert G. Rait officiating. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers will be nephews, Charles Ellis, Chris Ellis, Wade Ellis, Michael Ellis, Chuck Carroll, and Russ Cake.
Honorary pallbearers will be Speedy Rodgers, William (Bill) Thompson, Gene Roop, Eddie Cassidy, Andy Coffey, and Mike Hoffman.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
