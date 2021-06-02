William Thomas Tilling, Jr.
William Thomas Tilling Jr., 85 of Winchester, VA passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Bill was born in 1935 in Norfolk, VA to the late William, Sr. and Melba Tilling. He graduated from Granby High School and went on to attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute on a football scholarship. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1958 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Civil Engineering and as a distinguished military graduate with a ROTC commission.
From 1956-1965, Bill served in the army in the Corps of Engineers. He was a Captain and a pilot and was awarded the Air Medal during his service. He had tours in Okinawa, Taiwan, and Vietnam. After being honorably discharged, he worked for the Shockey Companies where he became Senior Vice President.
Bill served as President of the Virginia Redi-Mix Concrete Association and President of the Judges Athletic Association where he was awarded the Ansel Grey Award. He also served as President of the Fairway Bend HOA Board of Directors while living in Ft. Myers, Florida. He served on the boards of Winchester Parks and Recreation and Winchester Country Club.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Janice Rae Hobson, on June 16, 1956 in Norfolk, VA. Theirs was a 65-year love story.
Surviving is Bill’s wife Janice; children, Tracy Louise Tilling of Winchester, VA, William Thomas Tilling, III of Lexington, VA, and Thomas Hobson Tilling of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Zachary Adam Pingley of Gerrardstown, WV, Jack Thomas Pingley of Arlington, VA, Alexis Raeanne Tilling of Virginia Beach, VA, Cooper Thomas Tilling of Winchester, VA, Tyler James Carroll of Charleston, SC, Emalie Rae Overstreet (Justin) of Charleston, SC, and Anne Marie Van Metre (Chris) of Falls Church, VA; great-grandchildren, Campbell Cassandra Overstreet and Amelia Rose Pingley; and brother, Sidney Edward Tilling of Chesapeake, VA.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and beloved daughter, Cassandra Anne Carroll.
Bill was an avid golfer and proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was happiest when surrounded by family on holidays, vacations, and sharing dinner on the deck.
A private service will be held for William Thomas Tilling Jr. at Christ Episcopal Church.
Memorial contributions in William’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601.
RIP Bill going to miss a good friend
