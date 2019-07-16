William Thomas Wilson, 76, of Winchester died Monday, July 8, 2019 in Evergreen Nursing Home.
He was born June 30, 1943 in Niles, OH the son of William and Ann Gardner Wilson.
He was married to Kathleen Kohler Wilson for 30 years.
William was a Marine and a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was a member of Living Faith Fellowship church.
In his spare time he enjoyed reading, writing, and was a published poet.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeremy Wilson and his wife, Courtney of San Jacinto, CA, and Rebecca Wilson of Presque Isle, ME; three grandchildren, Ava, Cole, and Wyatt Wilson, and two brothers, Charles and James Wilson.
His sister, Dorothy Wilson preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Living Faith Fellowship 501 S. Cameron St. Winchester.
