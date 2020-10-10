William Wallace "Wally" Agner, age 44, Huntsville, Alabama, died October 5, 2020. He was born September 18, 1976, in Winchester, VA.
Wally had a heart of gold and contagious laughter; he was always laughing. He will be greatly missed by his family.
He was native of Berryville, VA, he attended, Clarke County Schools, Powhatan, and RMA. He had a wide range of education. In his professional career he became employed in Atlanta, GA. His last employer was Holder Construction where he was a QA-QC Senior Coordinator in Huntsville, AL.
Wallace is survived by his wife, Olivia Agner; children, Ian Agner, (Miranda) and Aurora Agner; Mom, Priscilla Lowe (Tim); sisters, Lesley Case and Abby Sours (Bill); and nephew; Mitchell Sours
Wallace is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Richard Agner and Niece Katherine Sours.
The family is having a private grave side service. If you would like to make a memorial contribution in honor of Wally, please do so to your favorite charity or Grace Episcopal Church, Berryville.
